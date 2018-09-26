Wayne Barton - 1929 - 2018

After a long and well-fought battle with leukemia ending in a week-long stay at the VA hospital in Portland, where he received excellent and gentle care, Wayne Allen Barton, valiant to the end, lost this final battle. Following a full moon, he flew peacefully into the clouds--his final mission--on September 26, 2018, surrounded by family. He was 89 years young. He will be missed.



Wayne was born September 16, 1929, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, to Martha (Minick) and Thomas Jones Barton. His sister Barbara (Sharp), and brother (predeceased) Carl followed. The family moved to Missouri, where Wayne graduated from Ozark High School in 1947.

After heading west with a stint in the Navy, Wayne enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served his country during the Korean War. Reaching the rank of staff sergeant, Wayne proudly served with honor until September of 1953.



Wayne married Carole Lee Heath in 1952, and he and his beloved bride welcomed four children, Michael David Barton of Thompson Falls, Montana, Karen Lynn McFaddin (Dwight McFaddin) of Amity, Oregon, Steven Allen Barton of Auburn, Washington, and Ann Barton-Brown (Tim V. Brown) of Monmouth, Oregon.

Wayne's family also extends to his five grandchildren, Benjamin Kirkland, Drew Barton, Heather Barton, Aaron Barton and Andrew Rouse; and numerous great-grands. All remember the patience, love and dedication he gave to his family. He will be missed.



Wayne worked tirelessly in support of his family his entire life, right up until the spring of 2018, when leukemia forced him to "retire." When asked how he was able to do that, he replied, "One day at a time." Wayne made friends and strong business ties around the globe during his career. Friends and colleagues throughout the food packaging industry from such far-flung places as Japan, New Zealand, England, Germany and across the United States, remember the honor, integrity and steadfastness that were his calling card. He will be missed.