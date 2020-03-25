Water & Light special meeting Friday

The McMinnville Water & Light Commission has announced that it will hold a special session on Friday, March 27, at 9 a.m. in the Water & Light conference room at the utility’s building, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane.

The meeting is to consider “policy changes related to COVID-19.”

The commission already has closed its lobby to the public, asking people to make payments and conduct other business by mail or online, and has issued a declaration that it will not shut off utilities for nonpayment, during the crisis. It also has increased the amount of funding available for households that need payment assistance.

It said that “The public is welcome to attend, however if you are not feeling well, please stay home.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube. Visit our website for the link at:

https://www.mc-power.com/meeting/."