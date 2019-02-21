Water & Light cracking down on watershed trespassers
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Coco
You would think people who drink the water would want to keep the water clean. How hard is it to follow the rules? Honestly. DO NOT ENTER means do not enter. People are stupid.
tagup
HaHa...banning tobacco products....I'm sure all the loggers will be onboard with that.....