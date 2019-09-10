September 10, 2019 Tweet

Water damage interrupts servers, delays delivery of News-Register

The Tuesday, Sept. 10, issue of the News-Register will be delivered in the mail to subscribers one day late.

Water damage to the downtown office’s server room following a heavy rain storm about noon Monday left the newspaper without access to its editorial processing programs until late in the evening. By the time the servers were repaired and operational, it was too late to paginate, process and print the publication in time for Tuesday delivery.

Staff returned Tuesday morning to complete the issue as soon as possible. The e-edition was been posted online Tuesday afternoon, along with web versions of the news, sports and community articles. The print edition will be delivered to stands Tuesday evening and be in the mail for subscribers on Wednesday.

The NR staff sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience.