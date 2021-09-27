Warren Leroy Collins 1944 - 2021

Warren L. Collins, a long-time resident of the McMinnville area, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty; three children, Debbie, Jim and Sherry; three grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. He also has two brothers, Ed and Loren, and two sisters, Margarite and Mary Ann.

He was a retired millwright for Cascade Steel, where he worked for 31 years.

Warren grew up in Yamhill, Oregon, where he attended and graduated from high school in 1963, after which he volunteered and joined the Navy.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with friends and co-workers.

A visitation for Warren will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, with a service following at 1:00 p.m. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com