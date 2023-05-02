Warming shelters open

With the weather reaching sub-freezing temperatures, warming shelters will be open on nights this weekend in December.

According to Weather.com, temperatures drop into the high 20s overnight for the next week. Days should be in the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% or less chance of precipitation.

Shelters open in McMinnville are

n The First Baptist Church, 7:30 p.m. Fridays to 7:30 a.m. Saturdays.

n McMinnville Public Library, during regular open hours.

n Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1234 N.E. 14th St., overnight shelter open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, Saturday through Thursday. Daytime shelter open noon to 8 p.m. whenever the temperature is below 30 degrees.

In other cities, warming centers can be found at the following locations:

n Amity City Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

n Carlton Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

n Dayton city library, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays as well.

n Grand Ronde tribal gymnasium.

n Sheridan City Hall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

n Willamina Public Library, library hours, closed Sundays and Wednesdays.

In Newberg, warming shelters are located at:

n Newberg Public Library, open hours, closed Sundays and Mondays.

n Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., noon to 8 p.m. weekdays for those 11 to 21 years old.

n Community Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.