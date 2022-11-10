Warming shelters open

The McMinnville First Baptist Church at 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, will be open from 7:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 11, until 7:30 Saturday morning.

Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1340 N.E. Logan St., will be open from 8 o’clock tonight to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Newberg Emergency Shelter, 615 N.E. College St., will be open from 8 o’clock tonight until 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s open for warming during the day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well.

Some other locations also offer daytime hours so people can escape the cold. They include the McMinnville Public Library, Tuesdays through Sundays; the Newberg Public Library, Tuesdays through Saturdays; and the Second Street Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., Newberg.