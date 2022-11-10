By News-Register staff • 

Warming shelters open

Encompass Yamhill Valley announced that several overnight warming shelters will be available when the temperatures dip below freezing.

The McMinnville First Baptist Church at 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, will be open from 7:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 11, until 7:30 Saturday morning.

Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1340 N.E. Logan St., will be open from 8 o’clock tonight to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Newberg Emergency Shelter, 615 N.E. College St., will be open from 8 o’clock tonight until 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s open for warming during the day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well.

Some other locations also offer daytime hours so people can escape the cold. They include the McMinnville Public Library, Tuesdays through Sundays; the Newberg Public Library, Tuesdays through Saturdays; and the Second Street Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., Newberg.

