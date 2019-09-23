September 23, 2019 Tweet

Wanda Mae Blasingame 1928-2019

Wanda Mae Blasingame passed away on September 19, 2019, at Marjorie Memory Care Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

She passed from this world’s life to an eternal life with our Lord and Savior. She was a Missionary Baptist all her life.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Viewing will be at Macy and Son Chapel, McMinnville, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by 1 p.m. graveside services at the Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.

She was born Wanda Mae Caldwell in Oroville, California, to William Eugene and Carrie Mae Caldwell. She had two brothers and 11 sisters, of whom two sisters, Mary Eldora Walker and Shirley Kegg, and one brother, Donald Caldwell, are still living. She also leaves two sisters-in-law, Marny Caldwell and Melva Caldwell.

Wanda spent her entire childhood in Oroville. Then she attended Butte County College.

She met the love of her life while working at Camp Beale Army base, Marysville, California, as a Civilian Personnel. She was able to prepare his discharge papers. She married Eugene Blasingame in Marysville and they spent 63 years together, until Eugene’s passing in 2009.

She went on to be a Civil Deputy for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Life’s journeys took her up and down the West Coast. During that time, she had four children; first was Vaughn Ray Blasingame, then Dennis Keith Blasingame, Gwen L Blasingame (Monagon) and Dr. Gerry Dale Blasingame. Their spouses are Joyce Blasingame, Avis Blasingame, Kenneth Monagon and Peggy Blasingame.

In later years, she settled in Hillsboro, Oregon. Once again, she became a Civil Deputy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement. Her last 20-plus years were in Dayton, Oregon.

Her time was filled with reading the Bible, and enjoying her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as flower gardens, books and crossword puzzles. She also loved genealogy.

There are 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition, one more grandchild and a great-great-grandchild are soon to be born. Besides the immediate family, she has many cousins, nieces and nephews. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.