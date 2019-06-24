Wanda L. Laker - 1938 - 2019

Wanda L. Laker passed away June 24, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born October 17, 1938, in Madison, Wisconsin, to James and Alvina (Hansen) Porter. She spend her early years in Wisconsin and attended elementary school there. In 1950, her family moved to California, where she completed her elementary schooling at Ocean View Elementary, eventually graduating from Huntington Beach High School. Wanda met Jimmy L. Laker, who was in the Marine Corps, and they married in October of 1955. They had four daughters. The family moved to McMinnville in 1979.

Wanda held several jobs through the years, working at a state hospital, in the commissary at the USMC Base in California, in the 1893 Shop in McMinnville, and at Oak Glen Care Center and Life Care Center.

She enjoyed taking pictures, attending church and being part of the community there, and she liked helping people. She will be missed tremendously.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Debbie Greninger, Connie Leavitt, Diane Laker and Mary Laker; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A cryptside service was held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans, or to the local fire department, police department, or Gospel Mission. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.