August 13, 2019 Tweet

Walter "Wally" Hamilton - 1953-2019

Walter Jay “Wally” Hamilton, born June 2, 1953, passed from this world on August 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter L Hamilton; mother, Matilda M. “Mishler” Hamilton; an older sister, Ruby; and older brother, Eugene. He leaves behind four older brothers and an older sister, and many friends and relatives who will greatly miss him. Arrangements made with Hughes-Ransom Cremation and Mortuaries in Seaside, Oregon, where Wally had been living this past year and several months. A family memorial service will be held at a later date when all can get together.