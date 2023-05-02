Walter Berry 1935 - 2024

Walter Elmer Berry died at 1:55 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 22, 2024, in Auburn, King County, Washington. He was 89 years old. He was born November 11, 1935, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Walter Worley Berry and Lefa Branson, great farmers of McMinnville. His siblings were the late Wanda Weston and H. Newton Berry. He was father to Kristi Berry by dear wife, Patricia (Pat), first wife. He was father to both the late David Berry III and Randall Eugene Berry; and to Roger Berry of Seattle, by dearer wife, Lois Caroline Berry.

He is survived by his dearest wife, Dorcas W. Berry; son, Roger; daughter, Kristi; and grandson, Eugene Berry IV; among daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Walter Berry was a stout Christian throughout his entire life. He worked with many companies, among them the great Boeing Company. He is well known for his hard work, loving, and great wisdom. May God give him peaceful rest.