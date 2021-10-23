Walt R. Aalto 1938 - 2021

A Child of God

Walt Aalto, born July 5, 1938, was married for 51 years, seven months, three weeks, and one day as of 3:00 the afternoon of October 23, 2021. Father; father-in-law; vaari; brother; brother-in-law; uncle; great-uncle; cousin; friend; tender soul, kind and gracious; an avid reader; Civil War history buff; ABBA and Neil Diamond fan; Master of Divinity degree; Red Sox fan; Labor Room news reporter; sports score and stat keeper; pun humorist; storyteller; bird whisperer; Papa Burgers; vaccinated.

"We are called to be faithful rather than successful"; "Time is the Greatest Gift"; "Well done, good and faithful Servant." Matthew 25:23.

He died the same gracious way in which he lived his life; The Last Wonder Shall be Greater than the First.

Celebration of life planned for April or May of 2022.