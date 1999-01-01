Walt and Jane Selisch 65th Wedding Anniversary
Blessings and congratulations to Walt and Jane Selisch on their 65th wedding anniversary.
Wed on April 19, 1955, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, McMinnville, Oregon. They have two sons, Max and Kurt, and four grandchildren.
Words from the Front
We don’t look as young
as we used to
except in the dim light
especially in
the soft warmth of candlelight
when we say
in all sincerity
You’re so cute
and
You’re my cutie.
Imagine
two old people
behaving like this.
It’s enough
to make you happy.
Poem by Ron Padgett
Comments