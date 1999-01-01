Walt and Jane Selisch 65th Wedding Anniversary

Blessings and congratulations to Walt and Jane Selisch on their 65th wedding anniversary.

Wed on April 19, 1955, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, McMinnville, Oregon. They have two sons, Max and Kurt, and four grandchildren.

Words from the Front

We don’t look as young

as we used to

except in the dim light

especially in

the soft warmth of candlelight

when we say

in all sincerity

You’re so cute

and

You’re my cutie.

Imagine

two old people

behaving like this.

It’s enough

to make you happy.



Poem by Ron Padgett