W&L to make temporary move into former HHS building

McMinnville Water & Light will make its temporary home in a recently vacated Yamhill County building while construction occurs on its Marsh Lane headquarters, the utility announced Monday.

Starting May 4, office staff will operate out of 340 N.E. Kirby St., which was the home of county Health and Human Services programs until being relocated into the new county headquarters earlier this month.

“We were fortunate to find this temporary location that is only a little over a mile away from our current headquarters,” MW&L General Manager John Dietz said in a press release. “Being able to move our staff out while construction is going on will shorten the duration of project and save money.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in June on the estimated $25 million renovation to MW&L headquarters. The project is expected to conclude next summer, according to staff.

During construction, the payment box at the headquarters will be inaccessible and customers are asked to use the drop box in the city parking lot at Second and Cowls Streets or pay bills and conduct business online, according to MW&L Communications Coordinator Julie Adam.