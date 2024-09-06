By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

W&L raises water rates; delays hydrant fee hike

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

tagup

Mr Garvin’s concern for rates rings hollow when the council has a $13/month “service charge” in place. That charge was originally authorized to rectify a budget overrun that has long ago been paid off. Maybe Mr Garvin can explain why that charge is still in place?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable