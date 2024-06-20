Vocal quartet to perform Sunday in Dayton

The free program will start at 4 p.m. in the Seufert Tasting Room, 303 Main St.

The quartet includes Mark Pederson, Jim Dayton, Ron Olisar and Elwyn Behnke, who have been performing together since 2006. They harmonize in a variety of genres, including musical theater, classical, barbershop, rock and doo wop.

The quartet’s mission is to raise funds for others, especially social justice causes and organizations that fight food and housing insecurity. It has raised more than $46,000 over the years for Habitat for Humanity, YCAP, Unidos and other organizations.

PAD is a new nonprofit with the goal of bringing more performing arts opportunities to town. Concerts are free. Food and wine sales go to PAD.

For more information, contact Robin Pederson at rypchoir@yahoo.com.