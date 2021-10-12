Virtual fundraiser will benefit A Family Place

A Family Place Relief Nursery will benefit from “Champions for Children,” a virtual fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The evening will include information about how A Family Place is helping children who are at risk of abuse and neglect. In addition, there will be a raffle and a live auction that night, along with an online silent auction that starts Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Champions for Children will start at 6 p.m. Saturday online. Participants can register at.https://auction.ilfmedia.com/auction/champions-for-children/.

Attendees can also order a dinner to enjoy as they watch. Three Gala To-Go Feast options are available, each including two bottles of wine from Dobbes Family Estate as well as a meal and dessert prepared by Red Hills Market. Ordering deadline is Thursday, Oct. 14.

Bids for the silent auction will be accepted starting Wednesday; for more information, go to the www.familyplacerelief.org.

Proceeds from the silent auction, live auction and dinners will go to the relief nursery.

A Family Place, which provides a range of services for at-risk families, also will be the recipient of a diaper drive that continues this week. The nonprofit will give the diapers to families that need them.

Diapers may be dropped off at MV Advancements, 2275 N.E. McDaniel Lane in McMinnville, or at participating banks, which include First Community Credit Union, Columbia Bank, First Federal, KeyBank, Chase, Oregon State Credit Union and Citizens Bank.

Organizers hope to collect 20,000 diapers during the seventh annual Banks for Babies diaper drive. They said the need for diapers has increased locally by almost 250 percent since the start of the pandemic, and A Family Place is the only source of free, emergency diapers in Yamhill County.