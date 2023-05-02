Virginia Rossman 1933-2024

Virginia Bee Rossman (Craven), aged 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 7, 2024, in Keizer, Oregon.



Virginia was born on November 24, 1933, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Tom and Lucille Craven. She was a sister to brothers, Tom and Jerry, and sister, Barbara. She spent her early childhood years in Spearfish and Timberlake, South Dakota. After her father’s passing, her mother moved the family to Portland, Oregon. Virginia was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended the University of Portland.



She married Kurt C. Rossman on March 26, 1955. They settled in McMinnville. They had five children, Steve, Mark (Patti), Matt (Paula), Kerry (Bob) Tompulis and Danny; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany), Eric (Kari), Courtney, Allison (Rico), Alex (Taryn), Lindsey, Evelyn (Dinesh), Hillary (Bill), Chloe, and Nicholas; and 16 great grandchildren, Kanan, Liam, Sapna, Margo, Skylar, William, Jack, Mercy, Clark, Eden, Lionel, Jaxon, Mila, Mya, Mika and Mira.



Kurt and Virginia loved their country home and farm in McMinnville. Virginia made sure her four rambunctious boys and darling daughter had something to do to keep them busy. She got them involved in a wonderful 4-H club raising sheep. Our Mom loved all of God’s creatures, great and small. She acquired many farm animals, including a horse, which she saved from starvation, a goat, cows, not to mention the many dogs and cats that needed a home. As empty nesters, Virginia went back to work. She worked for the Oregon Appellate Court in Salem as a records clerk. She retired in 1996.



Virginia loved and adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening (Master Gardener), travelling, playing the piano, tap dancing, bird watching, knitting for her family (a lot of baby blankets), and celebrating holidays and birthdays with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her visits to McMinnville once a month playing Pinochle with her long-time friends. She was passionate about ancestry and loved sharing her findings with family.

She was the incredible matriarch of the ever-growing Rossman family – we were all blessed to have had her in our lives.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kurt; and her brother, Jerry. In honor of Virginia’s wishes, a private family service will be held. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wold Family Macular Degeneration Research Center at the OHSU Casey Eye Clinic, 515 SW Campus Drive, Portland, Oregon 97239.