Viola Mae (Blair) Yoder Boyer 1930 - 2021

Viola Mae (Blair) Yoder Boyer passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 91, due to complications from congestive heart failure. She was born May 9, 1930, at the family farm in Buell, Oregon, the third child of Dan O. and Floy P (Oviatt) Blair.

She attended Harmony School, on Harmony Road, for first grade. After that, she attended school in Sheridan, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1948 as Valedictorian of her class. Vi held several jobs over the years, ultimately becoming an independent insurance agent, selling insurance for almost 30 years.

Vi married David Yoder in 1948, and they had two children, Jeff and Gayle. They were divorced in 1968. In 1975, Vi married Joe Boyer and moved to Albany. She started bowling in 1953 and bowled every week until 2002, served as secretary of every league she was in, and was voted into the Oregon Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame. She also loved to garden and knew the names of hundreds of different flowers. But most of all, she loved her family. For the past 20 years, her greatest joy has been watching her great-grandchildren play various sports.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Floy Blair; her sisters, Margie Yoder, Bernice Ehrlich and June Burkhart; her brothers, Gene and Bob Blair; and her husband, Joe Boyer. She is survived by her children, Jeff and Gayle Yoder; her grandchildren, Rene Yoder, Diana Cinnamon, Stephanie (William) Snyder, and Chad (Melissa) Cinnamon; her great-grandchildren, Joe Townsend, Christian Weigart, Charles (Haley) Weigart, Emily Cinnamon, Cameron Weigart, William Snyder, Anna Cinnamon, Stormie Weigart, Caitlynn McCoy, and Lizzie Snyder; her two great-great-grandsons, Colt and Ian Weigart; and her daughter-in-law, Beth (David) Allred. She is also survived by cousins and many, many nieces and nephews, far too numerous to list here

.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mom’s name to the Sheridan Museum of History.