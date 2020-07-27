Viola Annie Pritchett 1927 - 2020

One life lived; many lives touched.

Viola Annie Pritchett had a joyful life and found her greatest happiness through her family. She believed family was not limited to the traditional definitions or legal descriptions; family extended to everyone she loved and supported.

Viola was born March 22, 1927, at the family home near Bismarck, North Dakota, to Charlie and Florence Johnson. She was the second of three children, older brother, Vernon, and younger, sister, Iva Mae. In the early 1930s the family moved to Cherry Grove, Oregon. After she completed second grade, the family relocated to Yamhill.

Viola completed her education at Yamhill High School and married her high school sweetheart, George Pritchett. They had three children, Larry, Dick and Shari. In 1953, the young family moved to Carlton, where the children completed their education. After the death of her husband in 2005, she continued to live in the family home until 2012, when she began residence in the Assisted Living Center at the Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville.

A devoted wife and nurturing mother, for more than 30 years Viola also provided loving life-care for her parents and brother during their failing health. She loved to cook and garden, but her greatest passion was being with family. She enjoyed telling stories, playing card games and Scrabble, and always liked preparing family feasts. Camping at Detroit Lake, trips to the Oregon Coast, family birthdays, holiday celebrations and vacationing with family in Alaska, Washington and California were very special to her.

Viola passed away July 27, 2020, with family by her side. A private graveside service was held at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery, where the family shared special memories of her. Her bright smile, warm heart and sassy jokes will be missed by her son, Dick, and his partner, Ken; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a date yet to be determined.

The family expresses our deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the staff and residents at Hillside. You were her "very special family."

One life lived; many lives enriched.