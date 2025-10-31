Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: Oct. 31, 2025

##(Oct. 26, 1955) Tasty Treat for the kiddies at Archway Cookie Co. drew Sally and Eddie Sauter, shown with mother, Mrs. Verl Sauter, during Operation See It Yourself. Tour of ten industrial plants in McMinnville drew scores of spectators, despite gusty, cold day. ##(Oct. 29, 1955) It’ll be a treat for underprivileged, starving, disease-ridden children the world over when McMinnville high school students join in a “trick-or-treat” good turn for UNICEF Sunday night as a Hallowe’en prelude. Students will be canvassing the city Sunday night asking local residents to share their health and happiness with all the world’s children in the United Nations Children’s Fund. Greta Nightengale (right) and Louise Riley practice their UNICEF solicitation technique on Mrs. K. A. Hartzell, 1243 Evans St. in this pre-Hallowe’en round. ## (Oct. 28, 1970) Four McMinnville grade school students were among 20 Cleaner Air Week poster winners announced last week from five area counties. Shown with their posters are sixth graders (back row, I-r) Steven Barton, Newby: Matthew Rossman, Newby, and Jesse Everett, Columbus. In front is Buddy Cranford, Adams. Rossman tied for first place in the contest and participated in releasing a special balloon at halftime of the OSU-Washington game Saturday and was a guest of honor at the game. ##(Oct. 29, 1955) Ready for the tricksters, members of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s posse learn of duties and patrol schedules during briefing session conducted by Sheriff W. J. Jones (seated, left). Posse will join with other Yamhill county law enforcement bodies in tight patrolling of entire county Monday night to prevent malicious mischief, vandalism. Law enforcement officials are particularly concerned with any attempt to block streets and highways with barricades, pointing out such acts might cause a serious wreck. ##(Oct. 28, 1960) First Mac Stamps to be redeemed were those turned in this week to Hamblin-Wheeler by Mrs. Clara Williams of 809 N. Evans Street, McMinnville. Shown receiving the books are Loretta Wheeler and Al Beeler, owners of the firm. Mrs. Williams received the stamps after purchasing a refrigerator-freezer from Miller Electric Company in McMinnville. Both firms give the new MAC stamps and are redemption centers for the stamp booklets. ##(Oct. 29, 1960) One of the displays at the Civil Defense workshop held Monday and Tuesday in McMinnville is examined by (left to right) Mrs. Phil Lavoie, Mel Gilson, Polk County CD director: Bernie Nelson, Yamhill County CD director; Leonard Dunlap, Washington County CD director: Mrs. Gordon Bailey and J. J. Jackson, Clackamas County CD director. ##(Oct. 29, 1960) Members of the Clover Leaves Club of McMinnville participate in a square dance during one of the club’s social events. ##(Oct. 29, 1955) Heading for the wilds, members of the Carlton Boy Scout troop load their gear preparatory to an all-weather camping trip. The unit, sponsored by the PTA, is led by Melvin Wasson as Scoutmaster and K. Ritter as assistant Scoutmaster. Over 20 Scouts enjoyed the outing on the Earl Goforth farm west of Carlton. Scouts are members of Troop 292. ##(Oct. 27, 1980) Bulldozers clear the 3.1-acre former site of the old junior high school that will be turned into “Baker Street Square.” Mark Zimel of Mercury Development, Portland, said the work going on now mainly is clearing out the old school basement. The ground will be recompacted to handle the stress of the new building, he said. Financing negotiations continue for the center, with no final timetable established for construction of a Shari’s Restaurant, a new Bob’s Thriftway and other stores. ##(Oct. 29, 1975) “We’re gathering,” relates Mrs. Roma Sitton, director of Yamhill County Historical Society Museum in Lafayette. “We don’t let anything go by us. We’re afraid it will be sold and lost forever.” Mrs. Sitton gives tours by appointment and during museum hours. Admission is free. Over 400 people have donated items to the museum which is located at 6th and Market.

Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: Oct. 31, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

-- Carlton resident Jessica Whiting won’t deny that she infected her family and friends with zombie-ism. “It used to be just me, and they went along,” she said of her enthusiasm for going all-out to celebrate Halloween. “Now it’s all hands on deck.”

The hands include Whitting’s husband, Josh, and children, Kamryn, 9, and Gaige, 5. When they lived in Amity, they were well-known for their extravagant Halloween displays and tricks played on those who came seeking treats. They decided to continue the tradition when they moved to a farm where Jessica grew up, about a mile south of Carlton on Highway 47.

It’s all for the sake of fun, Jessica said. “Life can be kinda bumpy, so we try to find reasons to be happy. We want to make good memories, memories that will stick with us.”

-- After hearing more than an hour’s worth of testimony at a public hearing, the McMinnville City Council opted against asking voters to approve a ban on sale of marijuana.



25 Years Ago

-- Yamhill County is trying to seize James Bunzow’s $320,000 home, his bank account, credit union account, stock brokerage account and Toyota Forerunner, and even a house he owns in Portland. Bunzow hasn’t been convicted of any crime. In fact, he has no criminal history. But what else the county would like to seize offer an explanation: 110 marijuana plants and various marijuana grow equipment. The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team (YCINT) raided Bunzow’s property in June.

But if Measure 3 passes next week, the asset forfeiture strategy that has targeted Bunzow, and become a financial boon to Yamhill County, may be lost. Measure 3 would dedicate all proceeds of forfeitures toward drug treatment, crippling YCINT and hitting other law enforcement budgets.

That would deprive YCINT of its largest source of funding and one of its most powerful weapons against drug dealers, according to officials. “It’s a very valuable tool,” said John Yap of the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office. This year, the county has budgeted $245,000 in forfeiture proceeds. A year ago, it brought in $335,000.



50 Years Ago

-- Dennis R. Becker, unsuccessful Democratic candidate for the Yamhill County Clerk’s office in 1974, this week filed in Yamhill County Circuit Court a complaint for libel against the News-Register Publishing Co. Becker is seeking nearly $150,000 in damages. The lawsuit, which names as defendants N-R Publisher Philip N. Bladine, Secretary Gayle H Bladine and Editor Jeb Bladine, specifically cited two statements from the Oct. 30 editorial as libelous. They were:

“Becker has consistently attempted to use trumped-up charges to further his candidacy through media coverage;” and, “His latest effort was not even reported in this newspaper because it falsely alleged criminal conduct on the part of present clerk’s office personnel.”

-- After a nine-hour trial for the Palmer Addition subdivision lawsuit, Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Kurt Rossman ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Fred Bienz, that the city of Dayton did not follow proper procedures in approving the plan earlier this year. Rossman ordered the city to cancel building permits for 10 houses already completed in the tract. That doesn’t mean they must be removed. “It would be heartless to tear down existing houses,” Rossman said. Instead, the developers must start all over to seek city approval — this time in specific compliance with the provisions of ORS 92.022. Rossman agreed with the plaintiff that the city failed to adopt appropriate land use hearing procedures and failed to coordinate properly with the school district before it approved the development.