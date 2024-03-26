Vietnam memorial visits Mac this month

A replica of part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., showing names of local and Oregon vets killed in the conflict, will visit McMinnville March 29-31. Viewing is free.

The American Legion is bringing in the Oregon Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall, which will be set up at Evergreen Aviation Museum. It will be available for public viewing from about noon Friday through Sunday morning.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the museum. An honor guard and guest speakers are planned.

The timing of the wall’s visit coincides with Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Day, March 29.

Angel Mendoza, one of the local veterans organizing the wall’s visit, said it is a fitting tribute to sacrifices made by Oregonians during the lengthy Vietnam War.

The traveling wall is based in Roseburg. It will arrive in pieces in McMinnville on Friday morning and be assembled at the museum. It will be available for viewing both day and night, when it will be guarded by local veterans and supporters.