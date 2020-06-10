Victor Manuel Curiel 1954 - 2020

Victor Manuel Curiel was born January 8, 1954, in Mexico, but later became a U.S. citizen and graduated from Los Angeles High School in California. He passed away June 10, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Adela Curiel; and his four kids, Claudia, Cornelio, Jose and Armando, as well as many grandkids and great-grandkids.

Victor was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his kids, but being a grandpa was his greatest accomplishment. Like any thoroughbred, his beautiful soul shined through most when spending time with his family. He also had a strong passion for working with horses. A true equestrian at heart, for over two decades he worked with and admired these majestic creatures. There's a saying that goes, "A horse gallops with his lungs, perseveres with his heart and wins with his character," which describes Victor beautifully.

His character will live on through his kids and grandkids. They will always remember the smile that never left his face. His family knew him as a trusted confidant, equipped with wisdom and quick wit. They will remember him as very wise and a joy to be around. It has been said, "For one to fly, one needs only to take the reins." Gone, but never forgotten.

