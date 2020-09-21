Victor James Fox 1936 - 2020

Victor James Fox passed away September 21, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Portland. He was 84 years old.

Victor was born at Culp Creek, Oregon, to parents Clinton Edward “Jack” Fox and Alice May (Smythe) Fox. He married Sandra Lee Battles in 1957, and together they have five children.

Victor graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1953. He attended Linfield College from the fall of 1953 until the spring of 1959, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (’58) and a master's degree (’59). While at Linfield, Victor played two years of baseball as a catcher, played four years of football as a linebacker on defense and an offensive guard, and was a graduate assistant football coach. Victor was a member of the 1956 football team, whose winning season started “The Streak” for Linfield’s football program. Victor’s No. 47 football jersey was retired by Linfield College at the conclusion of the 1957 football season, and he was inducted into the NAIA District 2 Player Hall of Fame in 2000.

Victor had a 33-year career in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator at Gold Beach High (’59-60), Yamhill-Carlton Union High (’60-’64) and Molalla Union High (’64-’91). He coached football, wrestling, track and field, and baseball. Victor was also a member of the Oregon National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, “Jack” and Alice Fox; and his older sister, Jackileen Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sandra; his children, Yolanda (Jim) Shaver, Diane (Thomas) Kloos, Todd (Lisa) Fox, Jill (Matthew Denley) Fox, and Beth (Calvin) Fox-Nunn; 16 grandchildren; his sisters, Jeraldine Demorest and Jeanne Fox; and brother, Thomas Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Boys Town.