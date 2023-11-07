Veterans Day parade, other events planned

The parade will form in the parking lot of Praise Assembly, Third and Irvine streets. At 10 a.m., it will move west on Third Street to Cowls, then north to the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot. A short ceremony will follow.

World War II veteran Byron Garoutte of Newberg will be the grand marshal.

Garoutte, who is in his late 90s, said he joined the Navy during World War II because, like everyone else in the early 1940s, he felt patriotic. It was his duty to serve, he said.

He worked on airplane ground crews in San Diego, Sandpoint, Idaho, and Pasco, Washington. He ended up at the Naval air station at Corvallis.

“I learned a lot of lessons and got a lot of benefits” from being in the Navy, Garoutte told the News-Register in 2022.

“I was only 17 when I went in,” he said. “I had a lot to learn.”

For more information about Saturday’s parade, contact Dave Lipscomb, 707-502-7074.

The parade is one of several Veterans Day events planned in Yamhill County.

Patton Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day honor assembly at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Veterans are invited to participate; they should arrive between 8 and 8:15 a.m. to be escorted to the gym. For more information, call the school, at 503-565-4500.

Duniway Middle School also will honor veterans at an event this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 7. The program will start at 8:30 a.m. in the school at 575 N.W. Michelbook Lane. For more information, call 503-565-4400.

In the West Valley, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will host several Veterans Day activities on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Chachalu Museum and Cultural Center.

A luncheon featuring deer or elk stew with fry bread and salad will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Honored veterans can bring a guest.

Vets can get their photo taken and compete for prizes in the “Best Dressed” and “Best Branch of Service Representation” categories. Door prizes will be awarded. Reservations are requested at CTGRTribalVSO@grandronde.org or 503-879-1484.

The Second Winds Community Band will perform it annual Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the McMinnville Community Center. Veterans will be recognized during the free event.

In addition, Linfield University will host “Vietnam From Both Sides: A refugee and a soldier in conversation” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in Nicholson Library.

Speakers are author Tim Tran and Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Bob Ferguson, a Linfield alum.

The free event will be open to the public. For more information, call 503-883-2220.