Veterans Day events include parade, meals in Mac and Carlton

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Michael Becker, center, Al Parish, right, and other veterans salute during the National Anthem at Dayton High School’s Veterans Day assembly hosted by students on Wednesday. Becker, who lives in Lafayette, is a veteran of the Navy, Air Force and Army, and he’s proud to be able to still fit into his Army uniform. The DHS assembly was one of several at local schools; additional Veterans Day events will include a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown McMinnville.

The parade will form at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Praise Assembly Church, then head west on Third Street at 10 a.m. After turning north on Cowls Street, it will finish in the Oregon Mutual Parking lot with speeches and the playing of “Taps.”

Veterans, active duty military, law enforcement officers and firefighters will be honored in the annual event, said organizer Angel Mendoza, himself a veteran.

“They’ve done so much for us and they help keep us safe,” he said.

Spectators can view the parade from anywhere on Third or Cowls, or at OMI.

In addition to the honor guard, the parade will feature numerous groups: the American Legion Riders motorcycle organization; Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts; the Sea Cadets; the McMinnville High School cheer team; and others.

The Evergreen Aviation Museum will send a float down Third Street. Other vehicles will include one carrying the grand marshal, Korean War veteran Stan DeStwolinski, founder of the McMinnville Band of Brothers group.

Another float may carry replicas of the Iwo Jima flag raising and the Statue of Liberty.

Another popular event will return Sunday, Nov. 10, when the Second Winds Community Band plays its annual concert honoring veterans. The free program will start at 3 p.m. in the McMinnville Community Center.

Also in celebration of Veterans Day, Mac Smiles dental office, 819 N.E. Baker St., is offering veterans free care on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. The business helps vets every year in this way. Vets need to call for an appointment that day, at 503-472-7900.

Other Veterans Day events include:

n Duniway Middle School will honor veterans at an assembly at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Students will speak and veterans will be introduced. The school is located at at 575 NW Michelbook Lane. To participate, veterans should call the school in advance, at 503-565-4400.

n World War II veteran Peggy Lutz of McMinnville will sign copies of her books from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the lobby of the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Lutz, 102, served as an air traffic controller in the Navy WAVES during the war. She later became an English teacher. In retirement, she led a support group at the McMinnville Senior Center for caregivers who were tending their spouses or other loved ones.

n Carlton American Legion Post will host a Veterans Day breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 10. Cost is $10 for the morning event at First Street and East Main.

n The annual veterans assembly at Patton Middle School, which will start at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Navy veteran Maria Denton will speak, along with students, at the Patton event. The assembly will feature music and a slide show, as well.

Doors will open for guests at 8:15 a.m. For more information, call Patton, at 503-565-4500.

n Linfield University’s final home football game this season will honor the service of veterans and active-duty military.

The game against Pacific University will start at 1 p.m., but “the Game Day Experience” outside the stadium will start at 11 a.m. Tickets range from $5 to $25.

n The McMinnville Vets’ Club, where Post 21 of the American Legion meets, is offering a free meal for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The club is located at 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville.

n A statewide Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the park next to the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host the event, featuring all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during its Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. On the schedule are speakers and special guests along with a color guard, singing of the National Anthem, laying of a wreath and playing of “Taps.”

The event will also be live streamed on ODVA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/odvavet.

Dayton High School hosted its annual Veterans Day assembly Wednesday, Nov. 6.