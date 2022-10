Verne L. Heath 1931 - 2022

Verne Heath, of Carlton, Oregon, passed away October 11, 2022. He was joyous for the day he would join his wife of 50 years in Heaven who had passed recently. He is survived by his combined family and loved by all, including his Assembly of God (Carlton) and Christian Gospel Assembly families.



Memorial services for Verne will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at Gospel Assemblies, 14000 OR-240, Newberg.