Vern Dennis Powell 1945 - 2021

Vern Dennis Powell was the son of William and Mary Powell. He went to Yamhill schools where he graduated. He married Nina (Humphreys) Powell on April 1, 1977.

He lived in Carlton, Oregon, and worked for C. C. Meisel Rock until he retired. He loved hunting, fishing, pool, darts and camping.

He had three brothers who are deceased, and a sister, Mary of Carlton, and his son, Roy.

He loved to help out family and friends. His little dog, Tiny, is his pride and joy.

Celebrate his life with us at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, for a potluck at China House, next to Bi-Mart. All are welcome