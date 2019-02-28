Velma G. McAllister - 1916 - 2019

With her family by her side, Velma G. McAllister passed away February 28, 2019, at the age of 102. She was born April 17, 1916, to parents Earl Bracey Chandler and Edith Ann Chandler.

As a young girl, she moved to Medford, Oregon, where she met and married Charles S. Standley. She lived in Tillamook for 19 years, moving to Grand Island, Oregon, in 1953. In 1955, she moved to Dayton, Oregon. She enjoyed being a homemaker and baking, especially pies.

She is survived by a son, Richard Standley (Flora); daughters, Darlene Chamberlain (Norman) and Jean Nealon (Douglas); several step-children; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.