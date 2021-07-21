Vehicles stolen, broken into in McMinnville overnight

Two vehicles were stolen and numerous vehicle thefts were reported overnight and in the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to McMinnville police.

One stolen vehicle was abandoned by the suspects when the alarm activated as they were driving away. Another vehicle has been recovered in Portland.

The thefts appear to have been concentrated in two parts of McMinnville, the residential neighborhood north of Doran Drive in the northeast part of town, and the residential neighborhoods south of Baker Creek Road and east of Hill Road.

Police ask that anyone who lives in these areas that may have captured Ring, Nest or similar photos or video surveillance of suspicious persons and/or vehicles early Wednesday morning, from about midnight to 6 a.m., to contact them.

Anyone who discovers their vehicle was entered, whether items were stolen or not, should also contact police.

The department can be reached at 503-434-7307 or through the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500.