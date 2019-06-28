UPDATE: Man fatally shot in NE McMinnville; suspect in custody

Updated 6/29 7 a.m.:

At about 2 a.m. Saturday morning, McMinnville Police arrested Dustin Allen Brown, 23, of McMinnville in conjunction with a fatal shooting Friday in McMinnville.

Brown was charged with a temporary felony warrant for homicide. He was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center and will be lodged in the Yamhill County Jail after treatment.

Police said there is no continued danger to the public. There are no other subjects involved in the investigation, they said.

"The McMinnville Police would like to thank our partners who provided much needed assistance in bringing the investigation to a quick conclusion; the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Newberg-Dundee Police, Yamhill Police and Carlton Police."

-------

Original story:

McMinnville police are seeking information regarding a fatal shooting on Grandhaven Street in northeast McMinnville about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Mac Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting on Grandhaven Street west of Doran Drive and found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim died while being transported by ambulance to the place where a Life Flight helicopter transport had landed, according to a press release. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The only suspect description is a white male who left eastbound on Grandhaven Street on a bicycle. Mac police believe the suspect was armed with a 9 mm handgun.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area and seen anything is asked to call 503-434-6500. Any homeowners or business who may have video relating to this incident are asked to contact Det. Gould through that number.