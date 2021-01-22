By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • January 22, 2021 Tweet

Union, district agree to wait for vaccines before reopening schools

Educators become eligible for the vaccine Monday, although it remains unknown when they will receive the first dose.

A second dose will follow three or four weeks later, after which they will begin returning to the classroom.

Officials from the district and the McMinnville Education Association, or McEA, signed the memo of agreement Thursday morning after spending many hours negotiating this week.

According to a joint statement, the agreement “will help guide the transition from Comprehensive Distance Learning to a hybrid model” in which students will spend some time learning at school and some at home.

Superintendent Maryalice Russell said she is pleased by the agreement, which will allow all students to return to classrooms as community health metrics allow.

Both the district and union “prioritize the safety and well-being of our entire community,” she said. Both “will continue to work together to provide safe, positive learning experiences for students.”

McEA Bargaining Chairman Eric Svec said negotiations about the safest way to resume in-person classes “got off to a difficult start.”

In the end, though, he said, the district and educators collaborated with “a common goal of providing students with the best education possible while keeping our schools safe.”

In addition to working out the return plan, the district and union have been bargaining since the spring of 2020 in an effort to work out a new contract.

The old three-year agreement expired July 1, but its terms apply until the new one is signed.

Bargaining teams for both sides met for more than 70 hours over the months before turning to mediation in December.

Negotiations are continuing.