Two McMinnville officers returned fire on Mt. Mazama

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Joel R
Its not healthy for police-community relations (which are already at a very low ebb) when the police refuse to do something as basic as identify who the officers that fired their weapons were. There is just absolutely no good reason to withhold that kind of info. It makes them look like they have potentially done something wrong and are trying to hide it. Come on Sam Elliott you're better than that, tell us who they are.
Bill B
I'm no expert but I believe it's SOP not to identify the officers. That's particularly the case now days when social media idiots post officer's names and addresses. Why do you want to know their names?
Joel R
Bill B, Because as a general rule, transparency in government is always the best policy. Once things start getting hidden, it opens the door for corruption in government. I could care less what their names are and almost certainly wouldn't recognize their names...it's just a matter of principle. Of course their can always be exceptions to any rule (safety being a big one) but that should be decided by a judge or other similar person who isn't connected to the same government agency.
JWC
If the Mac PD had been training with the Washington County Tactical Team, OSP Tactical Team and USAF Para Rescue Squadron that I have hosted on my property, they might have actually been able to hit the perpetrator when they shot at him rather than just ventilating his house. I confess that I might not have been so generous if I had known that they would be rescuing a bunch of MacMinniville Morons who gave my marijuana bootlegging tenant a free pass for shooting at my children.