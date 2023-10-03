By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Two Mac officers sue Cashmans over 2022 standoff

TTT

"the officers “have suffered and continue to suffer anxiety, emotional distress, a sense of helplessness, loss of control, personal violation, emotional upset, anger, humiliation, embarrassment, fear, loss of reputation and a heightened sense of vulnerability.”"

How can you be an Officer with these conditions? This seems like theatrics for a lawsuit.

Easy Writer

Ridiculous. What a bunch of whiney crybabies. They both need to grow a pair.

Legend

I think these officers should step down until this is over. The last thing the public needs is a peace officer on the street that is not mentally there.

