Two local cemeteries receive grants

A project to repair markers and add interpretive signs at Goodrich/Warren Cemetery near Dayton received funding.

In addition, the Lafayette Masonic Cemetery received a grant to complete the repair of vandalized monuments. The cemetery northwest of Lafayette has been the site of frequent vandalism over the years.

OCHC awarded $63,700 in grants to 19 historic cemetery projects throughout the state. Grants, funded by Lottery dollars, range from $1,439 to $6,544. They will support preservation efforts, repair work and visitor education.