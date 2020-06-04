Two killed in Sheridan house fire

Submitted photos##An early Thursday morning fire in Sheridan proved fatal.

Update: 5:45 p.m. Friday: Jeannie Hoff was rescued from the fire. Adam and Randy Hoff were trapped inside and killed.

------

Two fatalities resulted from a three-alarm fire early Thursday morning at a residence in the 300 block of Northeast Yamhill Street in Sheridan.

Prior to the first crew arriving, one occupant escaped the burning two-story home by climbing onto a patio roof and was then assisted to the ground by a passerby and Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Other occupants were not able to escape. It's not officially known how many other people were in the home when the fire started, but three adults were yelling out the windows for assistance when the blaze was reported, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.

The West Valley Fire District said it expects to release additional information later Thursday.

Crews Amity, Dallas and McMinnville also responded, in addition to law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies.