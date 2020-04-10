Two killed in Highway 99W crash

Two Eugene residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Amity at the intersection of Highway 99W and Bethel Road about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Oregon State Police gave this account of the incident:

A Scion XB, operated by Jose Parejas-Irheta, 50, of Eugene, was eastbound on Bethel Road at the intersection. A Kenworth tractor-trailer rig, pulling an empty trailer, and driven by John Litsin, 60, of Independence, was southbound on the highway. The Scion attempted to cross the highway directly in front of the Kenworth and was struck on the driver's side.

Parejas and his front seat passenger, Morena Iraheta-Hernandez, 56, of Eugene, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger, Juana Cortez, 72, of Eugene, was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. Litsin was not injured.

The highway was closed for five hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by the Amity Fire District, Polk County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.