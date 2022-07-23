Twila Reid 1935 - 2022

Twila Reid went to meet our Lord on July 23, 2022. She was born in Missouri, along with her twin sister, to Raymond and Georgia Baser. Twila married Johnnie Reid on June 6, 1953. To this union they were blessed with four children, Diane, Pam, Bruce and Rohn.

She loved fishing, hunting, cook outs and spending time with her beloved family.

Twila is survived by three of her four children, Diane Goodman and husband Stoney, Pam Lawrence and husband Rick, and Rohn Reid and companion Val; daughter-in-law, Pattie Reid; sister, Margie Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; and son, John Bruce.

We will be having a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, for both Twila and John Bruce, at Carlton Lower Park #3.

Potluck style; please bring a favorite dish and a fun memory of Twila and John Bruce.