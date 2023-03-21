Turkey Rama is out; 'BBB' festival is in

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
Times change. I guess that's just a fact of life.
So glad I got to live here back during the years when McMinnville was McMinnville. Great memories.
oldeee
And some where along the way it was called "Mac-O-Rama". Probably before Turkey-Rama.