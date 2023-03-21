By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Turkey Rama is out; 'BBB' festival is in

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel R

Times change. I guess that's just a fact of life.
So glad I got to live here back during the years when McMinnville was McMinnville. Great memories.

oldeee

And some where along the way it was called "Mac-O-Rama". Probably before Turkey-Rama.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented