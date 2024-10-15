Truck crashes into Grocery Outlet

Submitted photo##A vehicle rests in the middle of the checkout area after last week’s crash at Grocery Outlet on Highway 99W in McMinnville. A cashier received minor injuries; no one else was hurt.

The driver was attempting to park in the handicapped space in front of the entrance, when the vehicle accelerated through the window panes just left of the automatic sliding doors and crashed into checkout stand No. 2, knocking the structure back about eight feet into the main lobby.

The cashier at the checkout stand was bruised from the incident, and went to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution, McGinty said.

“It was not great,” McGinty said, “but it could have been a lot worse.”

McMinnville Police Captain Tim Symons said Monday the case report had not yet been filed and he was unsure at this time if the incident resulted in any citations.

The store was closed for the rest of the day. McGinty said they were able to reassemble the checkout stand and register, and it was back in operation.

McGinty said they are planning to place bollards in front of the entrance to prevent any similar incident in the future.