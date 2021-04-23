Trevor Michael Armstrong 1994 - 2021

Our hearts are shattered; Trevor went to be with the Lord.

Trevor Michael Armstrong loved his Papi and little brother; they enjoyed going to Barkcamp, Big Wheeling Creek, driving around, and many more activities in the short time they got to spend with each other. Trevor was so thrilled to have a mini-me of a little brother; he would brag to all his friends how Gage was his mini twin. They played basketball, went swimming, and got to enjoy working together for a while. Trevor was truly one of a kind!

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allen Armstrong Sr.

He is survived by his father, Allen Armstrong Jr,; shoulda been mom, Jennifer; his little brother, Gage Armstrong (who is Trevor’s mini-me); grandparents, Karen and Gene Ryan; godbrothers, Steven Snodgrass (Shaye) and Zachary Kent (Kayte); god nephew, Benjamin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We love and miss you dearly, Trevor; you will always be in our hearts. Until we meet again, our angel, rest easy, our dear boy; you are free now; go and fly!

The family held a memorial on April 23, 2021, at a personal gathering spot Trevor loved.