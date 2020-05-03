Trena Maureen Brett Peloquin 1935 - 2020

Trena Maureen Brett Peloquin passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on May 3, 2020, at Parkland Village Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by her four sons and daughters-in-law. She was 84.

Trena was born October 4, 1935, in McMinnville, Oregon, to George M. Brett and Hannah (Nagely) Brett. Her father died when she was just eight months old while he was on active duty in the Army. Trena spent most of her childhood with her mother and maternal grandparents on a farm west of Yamhill. She attended Yamhill Grade School and graduated from Yamhill (Union) High School in 1953. While in high school, Trena worked part time as a night telephone operator in Yamhill. She attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Oregon, living on campus, and then graduated from the University of Oregon in 1957 with a degree in physical education and science. She was a lifelong Duck fan who especially enjoyed watching U of O football games.

Trena taught at Woodburn High School her first year (1957-58). During her teaching year there, the Soviets launched the Sputnik 1 satellite on her birthday, October 4, 1957, which became an important point of discussion during her general science classes. She also produced and directed their annual May Day celebration. She remembered those days fondly.

On December 21, 1957, Trena married Allen “Lee” Peloquin at a ceremony held in the Yamhill Christian Church. Lee and Trena met in high school when they both managed the school bookstore. Lee was in the U.S. Navy and left for a year on Midway Island right after their honeymoon in Crescent City, California. After teaching at Yamhill-Carlton in the fall of 1958, Trena joined Lee in San Diego, where he was stationed for the next ten years. While living in La Mesa, Lee and Trena welcomed their first child, Brett, in 1959. Rodney joined the family in 1962. The family grew with the additions of Paul and Daryl in 1963 and 1967, respectively. While in the San Diego area, Trena substitute taught and the family was active in Vista La Mesa Christian Church.

In 1969, the family was transferred to Newport, Rhode Island, and they set up housekeeping in Somerset, Massachusetts. While living in Somerset, Trena taught for a time at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Fall River. Her love of history led the family to take many trips to see the historic sites in New England. When Lee retired after 20 years of Navy life, the family returned to Oregon and made their home in Yamhill. Trena worked for a time in the office of Dr. Robert Broadwell, ND, in Yamhill.

Besides being a devoted wife, mother, daughter, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Trena was active in the community. Over the years, she was active with the local elections board, the Yamhill County Transportation committee, the Boy Scouts locally and at the district level, served on the Y-C High School Alumni Association for years, served as a Y-C High School board member, served on the board of Pike Cemetery, and was active at Yamhill Christian Church, where she was a member and Sunday school teacher. Trena was a warm and caring person who devoted much of her life to helping and caring for others. After the death of her stepfather, she was in contact with her mother Hannah daily and provided her with all her transportation needs until her death. She was never too busy to listen or meet the needs of others.

Trena was an avid reader and enjoyed watching, identifying and feeding wild birds. She treasured her Swiss heritage acquired from her maternal grandparents. One of the great highlights of her life was to travel to Switzerland to see the family chalet in her grandparents' home village and spend time with her Swiss relatives.

Trena's strong Christian faith and assurance of salvation guided her life.

Trena was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, in 1988; and her mother and stepfather, Hannah and Frank Stolba. She is survived by her four sons, Brett (Jane) of Huntersville, North Carolina; Rodney (Bonnie) of Yamhill, Oregon; Paul (Esther) of Monmouth, Oregon; and Daryl (Lisa) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Claudia Talmadge (Steve) of Oak Harbor, Washington.

She will be interred at Pike Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Trena’s name may be made to Compassion International and Pike Cemetery.

