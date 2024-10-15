Transient faces burglary and theft charges

Erin Esperanza Araiza, 43, a transient, allegedly entered a dwelling on the 2300 block of Northeast Lafayette Avenue, where she allegedly stole food, makeup and personal hygiene items, totaling less than $100 in value. She was found in the home with only a towel on.

McMinnville Police Officer Mike Maierhofer wrote in a probable cause statement that Araiza was known to him from prior interactions.

“The residents advised me they had no idea who the female was,” he wrote. “The residents stated they left their apartment for approximately 15 minutes, realized they left the door unlocked and arrived back at the apartment to find (Araiza) taking a shower inside of the bathroom of the apartment.”

It is alleged that Araiza had used one of the residents’ toothbrush and emptied out an entire makeup container.

Araiza does not have a prior arrest history. According to the prosecution, Araiza had difficulty during her arrest recalling her name and date of birth.

She is being held for $10,000 security bond and an arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.