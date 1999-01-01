Traci Dawn Williams Hoff

ADIEU: Traci Dawn Williams Hoff

You and Shane brought a new realm of love to Johnnie and Sherry. We will ever be proud of your strength and courage.

In you, Shane had a doting sister, best friend and confidante.

In Craig, you found your total love and soulmate.

With Craig you met your life's goal of becoming Mommy to four children, Harley, Hannah, Harvey and Hazel. You were joyed to welcome another son as Harley became Ms. Mark Bunn. Your children remember you as beautiful, best friend, strong, humorous and dancing like no one was watching.

Traci's family thanks family, friends, community and workmates for their love and overwhelming support. Traci encourages this generosity now to others.

Traci's family will notify all when we can gather for a dance party in her memory.