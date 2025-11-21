Toy drives held in Lafayette, McMinnville

Donations for the Toy Drive will be accepted through Dec. 20.

For more information email station10toydrive@gmail.com.

The McMinnville Fire District Toy Drive is also underway.

Mac Fire works with community partners to find families in need, rather than having an application process.

Throughout the year, Mac Fire accepts unwrapped toys for ages 17 and under.

Gift ideas other than toys include blankets for babies or teens, books for children of all ages, arts and crafts supplies, personal items such as beauty and hair products, technology or electronics, gift cards for teens, and board games or card games for younger and older kids.

The program also accepts cash, which should be delivered to the administrative office at 3850 S.E. Three Mile Lane during business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The fire district does not accept donations of food, clothing or used toys or gifts.

Last year, gifts were provided for approximately 300 children in the McMinnville area.

The drive lasts through Dec. 12. Donations after that date may still be dropped off at any drop-off location. A list of places to deliver donations can be found at mcminnvillefiredistrict.gov/holiday-toy-drive.

Various wrapping parties will be held throughout December to prepare presents for delivery day. Anyone interested can call 503-435-5800 for more information.