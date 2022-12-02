Toni Lynn Hatch 1955 - 2022

Toni Lynn Hatch was born in Idaho in February of 1955 to George and Dorothy Hatch; she was the fourth of their five children. In the 1960s, they settled on their farm in Amity, Oregon, while she and her siblings were still very young. Toni attended the Amity School District until her graduation. After graduation, she went to work for Fairview Training Center as a direct support staff. Toni then went to work for another agency (SOCP) and worked for that agency until 2011 as a Behavior Specialist and an OIS and CPR/First aid trainer.

Toni had many interests in life: She enjoyed rockhounding, making cabochons and jewelry from her rocks and working with silver. Toni also loved to crochet and made many pieces for her loved ones. She was a very artistic person and had many artistic talents in life; nothing appeared too challenging for her to master. She was very passionate about supporting local artists and local small businesses.

Toni passed away peacefully in her home on December 2, 2022, at the age of 67, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Hogue; her son-in-law Nathan, Hogue Sr.; and her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Toni had three grandchildren, Nathan James Hogue Jr., Benjamin Alexander Hogue and Desteny Fowler. Becoming a grandmother was her dream, and she cherished and doted on all her grandchildren.

Toni was known for her positive outlook on life and being a very happy and joyous person. She loved to laugh and have a great time. Toni’s services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, December 16, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon. Please wear your tie-dyed if you have it, as it was her favorite print to wear. Toni was also very passionate about helping families in need during the holidays, and the family requests donations be made to holiday toy charities or local food banks instead of flowers or plants.

