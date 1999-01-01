Tom & Nancy Paul - December 6th - 50 years

Tom and Nancy Paul celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary. The couple married December 6, 1969, in Louisville, Kentucky, while Tom was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base. Tom and Nancy have run Seven Suns Embroidery, serving thousands of customers since its inception 31 years ago after moving to McMinnville from The Dalles when Tom transferred with the State of Oregon Water Resources Dept. Through their 50 years together they have raised seven sons and greeted 13 grandchildren. They have been active in their church community as well as school and sporting events while living in The Dalles and McMinnville.

The couple enjoys trips to Disneyland as often as they can, watching their grandkids’ sporting events, gardening, woodworking, and spending as much time as they can with family. They recently completed a month-long trans America trip to see famous sights and landmarks, visiting family and friends along the way. Tom and Nancy are grateful for the many blessings Our Lord has bestowed upon them, and they continue to give back to their community.