Todd P. House 1964 - 2021

Todd Patrick House passed away peacefully April 17, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Dayton, Oregon. He was 56.

Born September 24, 1964, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Barry and Roberta House, Todd spent his childhood on their family farm in Dayton. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1983. In 1985, he married the love of his life, Stacy Hanes, and together they raised their two sons in McMinnville and on their family hazelnut farm in Dayton. Todd loved the outdoors and farming. His hobbies over the years included fishing, hunting, Chicago Bears football, spending time with the family dogs and traveling with his family to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and his most favorite destination, Hawaii.

Todd is survived by his wife of 35 years, Stacy House; two sons, Holden (Jade) House and Austin House; his father, Barry House; sisters, Tonya House (Tim Maloney), and Trisha House; along with many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta House.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life for friends and family from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at their home. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society or local animal shelter.