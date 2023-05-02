Toan Van Nguyen 1929 - 2024

Mr. Toan Van Nguyen, 95, of McMinnville, Oregon, was called to be with loving and merciful God by natural death on November 4, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family members and loved ones.

Toan is survived by his children, Sang Thi Nguyen, Suong Kieu Nguyen, Tuyen Thanh Nguyen, Tung The Nguyen, Tuong Quoc Nguyen, and Suong Thu Nguyen; and many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thoa Thi Tran; and two sons, Ton Thien Nguyen and Trong Duc Nguyen.

Toan worked with Evergreen Helicopters, Inc. in McMinnville until his retirement. He wrote an autobiography, "Journey to Freedom," with the intention of sharing his life experiences with all of us, especially for future generations.

Toan enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren and often prepared his delicious (beef Pho) to lure them back, time and time again, and we all loved it!

Toan will be deeply missed, but is now at peace with God; his wife, Thoa; his two sons, Ton and Trong; and family members who have passed before him. Deo gratias. Thanks be to God!

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2024, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St., McMinnville, OR 97128. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Saint James Cemetery.

