Ticket sales open for See Ya Later fundraiser

The event includes dinner, live and silent auctions and stories about the effect the See Ya Later Foundation has on young people and families going through critical illnesses.

Proceeds from Denim & Diamonds funds scholarships for graduating high school seniors, low-cost youth camps with subjects such as cooking or sports, and personalized support for families.

Denim & Diamonds will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the Evergreen Events Center on the museum campus. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 before March 18 and $125 after that date.

For reservations and more information, call 503-710-0628 or go to the See Ya Later website. seeyalater.org.